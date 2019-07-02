Cincinnati launches the “Vision Zero” plan to help eliminate traffic-related concerns

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati says they’ve officially launched a new plan to help drivers and pedestrians alike, but also say community feedback is vital for them to accomplish their goal.
The "Vision Zero” planning process will collect community input and compare it to citywide crash and speed data, city officials say.
They say residents who want to be involved in this process can fill out the surveys online.
Officials say, there are three surveys, each of which provide a specific type of area common for traffic concern and ways the community can give feedback:
- a school zone survey, to share thoughts on traffic safety around schools;
- a citywide survey, to share thoughts on traffic safety generally;
- an interactive map that allows users to pinpoint specific geographic areas of concern.
They say the surveys will be open through August 31.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.