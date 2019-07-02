Hamilton man indicted on sex charges involving minors

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man charged in May with sex crimes has been indicted on additional crimes involving minors.
Johnanthony Boyd, 20, was indicted on Tuesday for 19 charges of pandering obscenity, possession of nudity oriented material and rape.
Court documents indicate the crimes involve an 11 and 8-year-old girl.
The documents show Boyd took videos of two different minor children showing their breasts and genitalia.
Boyd recorded a video of one of the children performing a sex act on him, the documents state.
His next court date has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.