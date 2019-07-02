Heat & Humidity Stick Around, Afternoon Thunderstorm Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready to wake up to another muggy and warm morning in the low 70’s with more summer sunshine and heat on the way this afternoon. Today could be our fifth 90 degree day, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel even warmer. I do look at a better chance for a few afternoon and early evening pop up thunderstorms and rain cooled air from showers and additional cloud cover could interfere with the high reaching 90° today.
However, as we continue through the week we will stay in the upper 80’s to near 90 with high humidity. Now through Sunday we will see some rain and thunderstorm activity mostly during afternoon and early evening.
This will be the case for your 4th Of July, but it will not be a washed out and should taper down before the first fireworks go off Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.