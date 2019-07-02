Heat & Humidity Stick Around, Afternoon Thunderstorm Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready to wake up to another muggy and warm morning in the low 70’s with more summer sunshine and heat on the way this afternoon. Today could be our fifth 90 degree day, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel even warmer. I do look at a better chance for a few afternoon and early evening pop up thunderstorms and rain cooled air from showers and additional cloud cover could interfere with the high reaching 90° today.