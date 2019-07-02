Hoxworth Blood Center holding drives at some of Cincinnati’s most well known spots

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hoxworth Blood Center at the University of Cincinnati are stopping by some of Cincinnati’s most well known spots as apart of their “Cincinnati Favorites” blood drive tour.
Some of the stops include Skyline Chili, Graeter’s, LaRosa’s, Montgomery Inn and more. They say all these special stops will add up to 40 blood drives over the course of the summer.
Starting July 8 through July 13 all donors will receive an exclusive Cincinnati Favorites t-shirt.
"We wanted to add more opportunities for our donors to give back for an important cause and receive our exclusive Cincinnati Favorites t-shirt,” says Alecia Liption, Hoxworth spokesperson.
Lipton also says that donor centers struggle with turnout during the summer months. According to officials, they need 350 units of blood and 40 units of platelets every day to keep up with the demand of over 30 area hospitals.
Hoxworth says appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome too. You can schedule an appointment by calling (513) 451-0910.
