Man accused of firing at police, going on run returns to court
Jacob Julick, 27, shot at two Lakeside Park officers on Dixie Highway in early June after a traffic stop, Kenton County dispatchers said at the time. (Kenton County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 2, 2019 at 5:46 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:46 AM

KENTON COUNTY, KY. (FOX19) - The man accused of firing at police in Northern Kentucky and going on the run three weeks is set to return to court Tuesday.

Jacob Julick, 27, is scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. preliminary hearing at the Kenton County Justice Center.

He was arrested June 25 after a SWAT standoff with Cincinnati police. He was found hiding in an attic chimney.

Julick was on the run since June 6 when police say he fired at two officers during a traffic stop in Erlanger.

He is held on $2 million bond on several charges: three counts of attempted murder of police, two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police, first-degree persistent felony offender, attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

