More than 10,000 impaired drivers arrested in 2019, OHSP says.

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement all across Ohio are focusing even more on drivers who are under the influence, they say.
As apart of an ongoing effort to make Ohio’s roads safer, officials say they’ve made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving during the first five months of 2019, resulting in 22 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes.
OHSP says there were more than 13,000 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads in 2018 killing 402 people. During the same period, officials removed more than 26,000 impaired drivers from the roadways.
They released a statistical report of the OVI-related crashes.
"We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe,” said Lieutenant Clint Arnold.
He says there are many ways drivers can help out in making the roads safer.
“Everyone can help make our roads safer by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up," Arnold says.
Locally, police says they have removed 260 impaired drivers from the roadways in Hamilton.
