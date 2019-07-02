Need to know: Fireworks laws in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s that time of year again - fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend, but before you buy you need to know what’s legal and what’s not.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has words of caution for those preparing to celebrate in the Buckeye State.
“In small towns and large cities alike, fireworks will light up Ohio nights throughout the week,” Yost said. “Just make sure your own backyard isn’t ground zero for those red, white and blue pyrotechnics.”
A resident over the age of 18 can purchase fireworks from a licensed dealer in Ohio, according to Ohio Revised Code, but they are prohibited from setting them off in Ohio unless he or she is a licensed exhibitor of fireworks.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, in Kentucky if you’re 18 or older you can buy consumer fireworks that comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission which includes aerial fireworks from rockets and bottle rockets, helicopters, roman candles.
Ground and hand-held sparkling devices are also allowed, as well as trick and novelty fireworks like sparklers and smoke devices.
But before you set them off, check and be sure your local ordinance to see if it's OK.
A handful of local communities have put their own regulations in place to discourage this state law.
In Indiana, the laws are very similar to Kentucky in what kind of fireworks you can buy.
Here’s some differences - fireworks may only be set off on the users property, if the property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks or at locally mandated special discharge locations.
For more information on the state laws, visit AmericanPyro.com.
The Consumer Product Safety report states, “the parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers; legs; eyes; head, face, and ears; and arms.”
