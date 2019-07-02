Ohio lawmakers propose making porn a public health crisis

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - House Resolution 80 is pushing to make pornography a public health crisis in Ohio.
The resolution, introduced by Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum in Darke County, says pornography “is creating a public health crisis that perpetuates human trafficking and a sexually toxic environment.”
If the resolution, which currently has 18 co-sponsors, passes in the Ohio House, Ohio would join at least 13 other states who have passed similar resolutions.
“Pornography leads to the sexual exploitation of children, objectification of women, chemical brain changes, addiction, sexual assault and violence. We must treat the threats posed by pornography like any other epidemic. It’s clear that pornography is not ‘harmless fun’ as some would like to believe,” said Director of Communications for Enough is Enough Kathy Hatem.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Ohio ranked as the fourth worst state in the nation for human sex trafficking.
