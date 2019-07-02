Pike County Sheriff to appear in court on 16-count indictment

The Supreme Court appointed a special commission of three retired judges. According to state law, at least one member of the panel has to be of the same party as the public official and all members are compensated for their services and reimbursed for expenses. The staff attorney for the Office of Chief Legal Counsel at the Ohio Supreme Court serves as the secretary to the special commission and has authority to contact them, schedule hearings, and sign orders on behalf of and at the direction of the special commission.