Pike County Sheriff to appear in court on 16-count indictment

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday on a 16-count indictment.
He is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Randy D. Deering has recused himself from hearing the case.
The Ohio Supreme Court appointed retired Fairfield County Common Pleas Judge Chris A. Martin to hear the case by assignment.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, was indicted Friday on charges stemming from allegations he stole cash seized from cases his office handled.
He faces eight felonies and eight misdemeanors during his time in office:
- Two counts of theft - one is a fifth-degree felony and the other is a first-degree misdemeanor
- Two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
- Four counts of theft in office, three are fourth-degree felonies and one is a fifth-degree felony
- One count of securing writing by deception, a fifth-degree felony
- Seven counts of conflict of interest, a first-degree misdemeanor
Reader was accused in an anonymous complaint sent to the State Auditor’ Office in November of stealing cash seized from drug cases handled by the sheriff’s office to fund a gambling problem.
The indictment alleges Reader requested and/or accepted various loans from county employees and vendors.
Those loans, according to the indictment, tended to range in value from $1,000 to $2,500. The indictment also mentions multiple vehicles, including a 1991 Chevy Silverado that was “secured” by Reader.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk requested a special prosecutor to handle the case, which was investigated by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit.
Reader did not respond to direct messages for comment Friday. When we called his office, we were told he would not comment.
Later in the day, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office issued a brief statement:
“Sheriff Reader and his staff have no comment on the events which were reported by the media earlier today, but would like to ensure the public that the office will continue to provide their normal law enforcement services to the public without interruption.”
Junk and Gov. Mike DeWine declined comment Friday.
However, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost insisted Reader’s indictment will not impact the prosecution of the Wagners in the 2016 Rhoden family massacre case.
“This will have no impact on the Wagner capital murder cases, as Sheriff Reader was not the primary witness for any issue of fact or law. Ohio sheriffs act with integrity and honor, and this rare occurrence does not reflect the excellent work they do daily throughout their counties,” Yost said in a brief news release Friday after we contacted his office for comment.
MORE | Pike County Massacre
The sheriff may be under criminal indictment, but he will remain one of the county’s top law enforcement officials, at least for now.
He was appointed to the job in May 2015 amid an investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting (see below for more on that) and was elected as Democrat later that year by 76 percent of the vote.
Removing the accused law enforcement official will not be immediate, but there is a process in place under state law.
When a local elected official in Ohio is charged with a felony and it's related to their administration of or conduct in the performance of his or her duties of office, prosecutors are required by law to file a notice of the indictment with the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings, state law shows.
The court’s chief justice, Maureen O’Connor, has two weeks to appoint a special commission to decide if the elected official is suspended.
The process was most recently followed when the mayor of Put-in-Bay was indicted on public corruption charges last fall.
The Ohio State Attorney General’s Office filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court asking that a special commission consider suspending him.
The Supreme Court appointed a special commission of three retired judges. According to state law, at least one member of the panel has to be of the same party as the public official and all members are compensated for their services and reimbursed for expenses. The staff attorney for the Office of Chief Legal Counsel at the Ohio Supreme Court serves as the secretary to the special commission and has authority to contact them, schedule hearings, and sign orders on behalf of and at the direction of the special commission.
Last month, Reader told FOX19 NOW in a statement he didn’t intend to anywhere anytime soon.
His remarks came after Junk asked him in a letter to recuse himself from criminal cases due to the ongoing investigation by the auditor’s office and to supply a list of all deputy sheriffs who have been disciplined for any offense remotely reflective of untruthfulness, whether at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency.
“I will continue doing my job as the Sheriff for the citizens of Pike County, without exception," the sheriff wrote us on May 30.
"I have an excellent staff and always have assistance from any other agency when I request them. I am the administrator of the Sheriffs Office and an elected official by the great people of Pike County.
"I have not personally investigated any criminal case since being the Sheriff, although I do work countless hours with my staff guiding and directing and being the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of this county. In the four years that I have been Sheriff, I have not once been called to the stand in any criminal investigation as a witness.
“There is a misconception and communication as to being an elected official and other elected officials, regardless of their elected position can attempt to control or run another county agency of that particular elected official,” his statement continued.
"I lead my staff and I’m very available to my citizens. I have no intention of providing anything less than the best law enforcement available in Pike County, always have. As far as conducting criminal investigations, I assign them to particular deputies or investigators, I do not personally complete them myself. I will take a stand when it comes to anyone attempting to hamper or delay the performance of my public officials duties which, in fact, is a criminal act.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.