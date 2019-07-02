Arrest made in West Chester quadruple homicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police said the initial 911 caller was arrested in connection with deaths of four people at a West Chester apartment complex in April.
Gurpreet Singh is under arrest in Connecticut on murder charges.
He will be held at New Haven County Jail until extradition occurs.
Three women and one man were killed after multiple gunshots were fired at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex, police said.
The victims were identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58, the Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
A gun was recovered from a pond at the complex.
The pond is located behind the victims’ apartment building at Lakefront at West Chester off Wyndtree Drive in the western portion of the township.
It has not been said whether the weapon was used in the slayings.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.