‘Putin’ as 45th president graffiti on Cincinnati park monument

MT. ADAMS, Ohio (FOX19) - Someone vandalized an Eden Park monument by writing “Putin" in as the 45th President of the United States, a parks spokesman said Tuesday.
A picture of the graffiti on the park’s Presidential Grove was posted on Reddit Monday.
“Yes we are aware and the graffiti has been removed. Unfortunately, this marker listing all of the presidents has been a common target for graffiti over the years,” Rocky Merz, a spokesman for Cincinnati Parks, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.
It’s unclear when the vandalism occurred.
We have asked Cincinnati police for more details and if they are investigating and will update this story when we hear back.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign in part at helping President Donald Trump win and a Trump campaign that welcomed the help, but he did not find a conspiracy between the two.
Mueller laid out multiple episodes in which Trump directed others to influence or curtail the Russia investigation after the special counsel’s appointment in May 2017.
Those efforts “were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote.
Last week, at their first meeting since Mueller’s probe ended, Trump playfully warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin “Don’t meddle with the election.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.