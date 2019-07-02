Report: Cincinnati rent up from 2018, but still cheaper than many American cities

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati apartment-seekers might see some higher prices than last year, but they’re still saving money compared to median rents in other U.S. cities, according to a new report from Apartment List.
The July 2019 report indicates rent prices in Cincinnati are up 0.6% since the beginning of June, and up 1.7% since the same time last year.
Experts say the rise in housing cost is just not a problem in Cincinnati, but all over the Tri-State.
The report says rent is up 2.3% in Fairfield, with the medium rent of two-bedroom apartment costing $1,100 a month.
In Middletown, rent is up 1.2% , with a two-bedroom median rent cost of $890 a month.
Loveland has seen a larger increase with rent rising 4.5% since last year.
The report says even with the increase in rent prices, Cincinnati is “still more affordable than most large cities across the country.”
According to the data, cities such as San Francisco has a median two-bedroom rent of $3,100 — almost four times the price in Cincinnati.
