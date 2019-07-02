Scattered Drenching Thunderstorm Downpours Into Evening

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It is now a 5-peat, 5 days-in-a-row with high a temperature at or hotter than 90°. Just before 2PM today CVG hit 90°. The last 5-peat this hot was Sep. 2-6, 2018 also with 5 days at or hotter than 90°.
Showers and thunderstorms began developing by 1PM to the west of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. We will see scattered activity into late evening. Many locations will not see rain but some could see a brief drenching downpour. When the rain ends it will be even steamier than before the rain fell. Expect weather like this into Monday,
