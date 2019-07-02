SkyStar wheel becomes permanent part of Cincinnati skyline

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Around, and around, and around we go where we stop, nobody knows — that phrase could easily be the new slogan of Cincinnati’s newest permanent fixture in their skyline.
Fan-favorite attraction The Skystar Wheel is sticking around The Banks for good, they say.
Skystar made the announcement Monday evening on their Twitter and The Banks Twitter account confirmed the news Tuesday morning.
The 150-foot ‘mobile observation wheel’ with its neon lights has been extending its stay in the Queen City since its arrival Aug. 31.
The wheel was originally supposed to take a spin downtown for four months in honor of the 10th anniversary of The Banks, but Cincinnati liked it so much it’s staying put.
The original December date of departure was quickly extended to June 16, and our media partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer say the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners approved another lease extension recently.
The newest extension would give the county time to work out a significantly longer lease, possibly for 10 years or more, Hamilton County administrator Jeff Alutotto told The Enquirer.
SkyStar officials say the wheel has more than one million colored LED lights and 36 enclosed gondolas that hold up to six passengers each.
The ride lasts about 12 minutes and costs $12.50 per rider.
The 150 foot wheel can be found on Freedom Way across from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, which by comparison, is only 70 feet tall.
Here are the Summer hours of operation for the SkyWheel:
- Monday through Thursday – 12 to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
