Superstars of tennis entered for W&S Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The top 40 men’s and women’s players in the world are scheduled to play in the 2019 Western & Southern Open next month in Mason.
The release of the initial ATP and WTA singles entry lists for the tours shows the superstars of tennis have all entered the combined tournament that will be held August 10-18 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
The fields are highlighted by nine past Western & Southern Open champions, 12 players who have been the No. 1 ranked player in the world, and 17 players who have won a Major championship.
“Receiving the entry lists from the Tours signifies we are just six weeks away from the tournament. When those lists include so many great players, it generates a great deal of anticipation for the event,” said Tournament Director Andre Silva. “It is an incredible time in tennis with so many accomplished champions still playing at a very high level, and we are eager to welcome them back to the Western & Southern Open in August.”
Two of the greatest players in the game, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, are the oldest players in the field at 37-years-old.
The nine former Western & Southern Open champions have won a combined 16 Cincinnati titles, including seven-time winner Federer among the men and two-time champion Williams among the women. The other WTA past champions include Victoria Azarenka (2013), Kiki Bertens (2018), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016) while Marin Cilic (2016), Novak Djokovic (2018) and Rafael Nadal (2013) are the past ATP winners.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.