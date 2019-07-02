'We lost 10 bus batteries’: Police investigating theft at Ripley High

RIPLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ripley police are investigating a theft at Ripley High School.
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District released video of the suspect and the suspects vehicle. School officials say the incident occurred June 15 around 3 a.m. when a man on a bike was spotted on surveillance video riding around the school parking lot.
“Later that morning they returned to the school in a maroon Ford Fusion, pulled back into the bus lot, parked behind a storage building for a couple minutes,” Superintendent Jamie Wilkins said. “A person of interest got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and proceeded to load something into the trunk.”
According to police the vehicle in question appears to have Kentucky tags.
“We lost 10 bus batteries and it’s a theft not only from our school district but from our taxpayers and we have to replace all of those batteries at an expense to the taxpayers and to the school district transportation department,” Wilkins said.
According to school officials, the Ripley Police Department has had several other issues with battery thefts from vehicles around the community. Anyone with information on the vehicle or person pictured is asked to contact the Ripley Police Department at 937-392-4169.
