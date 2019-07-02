Will judge unmask 2 Democrats suing Cincinnati over ‘Gang of Five’ texts?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - We could find out Tuesday if a federal judge will order two Democrats to reveal their identities as they seek to prevent the city of Cincinnati from publicly releasing more of their text messages to some “Gang of Five” city council members.
A hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett.
Two plaintiffs called “John Doe 1” and “John Doe 2” sued the city June 24. They claim their constitutional rights were violated and their privacy was invaded when the city recently released some of the messages sent last year to the “Gang of Five” city council members: P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman.
The suit alleges the city illegally exposed private information about their lives when they released texts that also were given to the media, including FOX19 NOW.
The suit seeks a restraining order to halt the city and attorney Brian Shrive from releasing more texts until the case is decided.
The texts and emails were collected as part of an anti-tax activist represented by Shrive filed suit in April 2018 over whether the five council members privately discussed public city business via texts.
The lawsuit accused the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Mayor John Cranley asking the then-City Manager Harry Black to resign in violation of Ohio’s Sunshine Law and the city charter.
The texts, including one-on-one messages, were released as part of the lawsuit settlement in March and again in June after a Court of Claims recommendation from a Special Master in another case related to Gang of Five
With hundreds of more texts and emails exchanged by private citizens and the council members in the city’s possession and able to be given to anyone filing a pubic records request, the Does now also seek class-action status.
If granted, that would open the litigation to hundreds of other potential plaintiffs who may have sent texts to the five council members last year.
Saying public interest in the case will be high, a city lawyer and and an attorney for Shrive, former Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Curt Hartman, filed a motion last week asking the judge to order the identity of the Does to be revealed.
The motion also questions whether the Does are truly private citizens and are not instead pubic figures. and if the messages concern government business.
It asks the judge to require the Does to identify themselves or, if they refuse, dismiss the lawsuit.
This comes less than a month after the city released text messages between former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery and “Gang of Five" council members and as FOX19 NOW continues to seek more messages the parties exchanged in the past.
Messages released in June revealed Tillery helped the“Gang of Five” strategize amid a City Hall power struggle when the mayor tried to oust Black last year.
Tillery repeatedly insulted Cranley by calling him a variety of derogatory names: “rogue mayor", a “racist”, “corrupt" and a “crafty little bastard.”
He suggested recalling his political foe, council having a special prosecutor investigate Cranley and warned riots could break out if Black was pushed out.
