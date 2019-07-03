Record-breaking Fourth of July travel expected

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Independence Day holiday travel will set new records this year, according to AAA.
They expect 49 million people traveling more than 50 miles away from home this week with more than 2 million Ohioans planning a trip somewhere.
That’s 4 percent increase from last year and a lot of those travelers plan on driving, AAA says.
They recommended leaving early in the morning or leave on Fourth of July Thursday to avoid traffic.
Also, make sure your car is inspected before hitting the road.
The last thing you want is to be broken down mid-trip.
You also will probably see an increase in gas prices, especially in Ohio with the new gas tax that began Monday.
