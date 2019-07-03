Bicyclist killed in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a bicyclist has been killed in a crash in Goshen Township.
The Goshen Township Police Department says emergency crews are on the scene in the 6900 block of Goshen Road between Stumpy and Huntley roads.
No word yet on whether other vehicles were involved or if there were any other injuries.
Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time during the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.
