FC Cincinnati claims victory in first hiring program

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Friday, all 10 students of the first hiring program hosted by FC Cincinnati, Turner Construction and CityLink graduated after completing the 20-day program.
The team says each graduate received a job in various construction firms around the city.
The graduates not only finished the program with a job, but also with a NCCER certification and the completion of a 10-hour OSHA program, FCC team officials say.
Many of the graduates juggled a full day of training and then going straight to a second or third shift job to support their families, the teams says, proving commitment and dedication towards starting a new career in construction.
Now, some of their work will be seen in the FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium.
Executive Director of CityLink Johnmark Oudersluys said he’s excited at the success of the first program and how wonderful it is that, “FC Cincinnati, Turner and Joston have taken the real intentionality to help support our creation of this program and see an opportunity like this really open for individuals to walk into and transform their lives.”
“We’re looking forward to even more future connections between trainees and construction employers as projects need staffing around the city and region. We can’t wait to see the success of the individuals that just graduated,” Oudersluys said.
After the success of the first program, CityLink says they will have more courses beginning later in the year to provide opportunities for local residents to start a career in construction. For more information about the Cornerstone Construction Training, visit the first source operator website.
