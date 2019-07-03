Federal judge temporarily blocks ‘heartbeat abortion’ ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - A federal judge Wednesday temporarily blocked an Ohio law that would have banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
The ACLU, ACLU of Ohio, and Planned Parenthood brought the lawsuit on behalf of Preterm-Cleveland and other abortion clinics in the state.
Senate Bill 23 was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on April 11, 2019, and was scheduled to take effect in July.
The heartbeat bill would ban abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can come as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.
Ohio is among a dozen states that have considered similar legislation this year, as abortion opponents have pursued a national anti-abortion strategy to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
According to the ACLU, courts have already blocked nearly identical measures in Kentucky and Mississippi, and abortion providers have also sued in Alabama and Georgia.
None of the bans are in effect.
