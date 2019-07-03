Hamilton Co. public defender arrested

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An employee of the Hamilton County Public Defender’s office has been arrested, accused of engaging in a sex act with a prostitute.
Court documents say police saw Alexander Petraglia pull onto Fairbanks Avenue in East Price Hill Tuesday and pick up Kristina Hedges.
He then took her to another location, engaged in a sex act in a vehicle, and the two were arrested, the documents say.
They are both facing charges of public indecency and loitering to engage in solicitation.
Petraglia was released from jail on his own recognizance. Hedges was given a $350,000 bond.
The public defender’s office says they are aware of Petraglia’s arrest and he has been suspended until further review.
Petraglia started with the public defender’s office in 2016.
