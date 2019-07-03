Jared Lorenzen, Highlands star, UK football quarterback, and NFL player has died

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Jared Lorenzen’s family confirmed Wednesday that Highlands High School star, UK football quarterback, and NFL player has passed away.
Their statement reads:
“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen, would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past 6 days. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy. We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared’s family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers.”
It was reported earlier this week that Lorenzen was in intensive care battling several ailments.
Lorenzen, 38, has long battled weight issues, and his health problems have worsened in recent years.
He was a 1999 Highlands High School graduate.
Lorenzen was named Kentucky Mr. Football for the 1998 season, when he led the Bluebirds to a 15-0 record and a state championship, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
He threw for 3,392 yards and 45 touchdowns that season, helping the Bluebirds average more than 53 points and 493 yards per game that season. Highlands’ 801 points in 1998 were a state record until the Bluebirds posted 849 in 2011.
Lorenzen remains the all-time leading passer in UK school history, throwing for more than 10,000 yards from 2000-2003.
He also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the New York Giants following the 2007 season.
