Man charged with murder in West Chester quadruple homicide waives extradition

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A man charged with murder in connection with a quadruple homicide in West Chester waived extradition in New Haven, Connecticut Superior Court Wednesday.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, was arrested in Branford, Connecticut Tuesday on four aggravated murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt.
Family members in the courtroom told our sister station in Hartford, Connecticut that they were shocked when Gurpreet was arrested.
“He hasn’t said anything to us and we didn’t want to disrupt Ohio’s investigation so we didn’t get into the details. Our main objective was to take him into custody safely and that was it,” said Branford, Connecticut police.
The family said he was picking up a prescription at Walmart at the time of his arrest.
They said Gurpreet drove from Indiana with three children to attend a wedding that was reportedly set for Wednesday but it was postponed. Police say the children are safe.
Gurpreet’s arrest comes after the April 28 slayings of Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex. He initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members.
Around 10 p.m. on April 28, Gurpreet told a dispatcher he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.
“They’re all down.... No one’s talking. No one’s talking,” he said. “They’re bleeding.”
Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Below you can see newly-released, unredacted video of police when they approached Gurpreet at the apartment complex.
According to the preliminary autopsy report, Amarjit Kaur was shot in the head twice. Sharlinder Kaur was shot in the head three times. Paramjit Kaur was shot in the head four times and once in the arm. Hakikat Singh Panag had eight gunshot wounds to the head, but the report only described six of the shots.
The Butler County prosecutor said this will be a death penalty case, but would not discuss the details.
