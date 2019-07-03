Man critically hurt in South Fairmount shooting

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) - A 28-year-old man was critically hurt in shooting in South Fairmount overnight, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Tremont Avenue about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and upper right thigh and underwent surgery early Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
They found a white Dodge Charger with bullet holes and blood on the street and entered a home there because the vehicle was registered to that address. They said they were checking to make sure there were not more victims or a potential suspect inside.
No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.
