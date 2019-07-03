Man found in Clermont County ditch identified

TATE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A man found found dead in a Tate Township ditch Sunday night has been identified.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Jason Hamrick, 42, of Tate Township, was found after deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident in the 2400 block of Swings Corner Pt. Isabel Road reporting a male was unresponsive in the ditch line on their property.
The Clermont County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hamrick dead at 9:37 p.m.
There is still no word on the cause of Hamrick’s death.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any suspicious activity in the area between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30 to call the sheriff’s office at (513) 732-7510 or (513) 732-7545.
The investigation remains ongoing.
