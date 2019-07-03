Thunderstorm chances Wednesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Another muggy morning is on tap Wednesday.
If you did not see a downpour or thunderstorm on Tuesday, you have a good shot of seeing one now.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach 89 degrees with the chance of late day and early evening thunderstorms.
In fact, over the next five days many locations will not see much rain. But each day, rain and scattered thunderstorms will be in the area.
Some of the storms could dump a brief drenching downpour on you and a few may be marginally severe with gusty winds.
Each day when the rain, ends it will be even steamier than before the rain fell as humidity levels increase.
So while I am not predicting a wash out for the 4th of July, we will have late day and early evening thunder chances.
They should taper by the time we start the fireworks.
This trend will break Monday with lower humidity and dry weather to start next week.
