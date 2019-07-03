Ndume is making steady progress after returning home, Cincinnati Zoo says

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -It’s been a couple of weeks since Ndume, the 37-year-old male silverback gorilla, has returned home to the Cincinnati Zoo, and seems to be comfortable, the zoo says.
Ndume is currently in the second step of his introduction process, which is letting him explore the indoor habitat.
The “Gorilla World” exhibit at the zoo consists of five different zones (Indoor habitat, Outdoor habitat, and three suits of bedroom/play areas) and Ndume currently has two of the five sections to himself.
The exhibit’s guest viewing windows are covered to give him privacy for now, but will gradually become uncovered.
The zoo says that he will be introduced to the rest of the exhibits in an, “ongoing, methodical process and will go at his own pace.”
Every new animal at the zoo is required to go through a “quarantine period” which Ndume is taking part in now. When his time in the quarantine period is over, and he is more familiar to the areas and his routines, the zoo says he will he able to begin visits with other gorillas.
