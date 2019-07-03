Roadwork advisory: Expect rush-hour lane closures on part of US 50 soon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Utility work on part of U.S. Route 50 will cause lane closures during afternoon rush hour in July, according to a traffic advisory from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Beginning Monday, July 8, Wooster Pike will experience single-lane closures between the Terrace Park corporate limit and Newtown Road daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and nightly from 3 p.m. until 7 a.m., the advisory indicates. Traffic will be maintained during those periods.
Lane closures are expected to be complete by Friday, Aug. 2., according to the advisory.
ODOT says drivers should look out for boards and signs marking upcoming lane closures. It also reminds drivers to be alert, slow down and watch for stopped traffic to ensure safety of construction workers.
The advisory notes that roadwork is contingent upon weather.
