Officials emphasize firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Fourth of July holiday has businesses booming, but it’s also a time to remind people how dangerous fireworks can be.
Fire officials say the best thing you can do to stay safe is just by leaving it to the professionals, but if you plan to light some off at home they say you need to understand the dangers that can be associated with it.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, anyone over the age of 18 can purchase fireworks from a licensed dealer in the state, but they are prohibited from setting them off unless they are a licensed exhibitor of fireworks.
That’s why fire officials strongly encourage you just enjoy a professional display. If do plan on lighting up the sky, they offer these tips.
“Not too close to the house, they should be supervised by adults, not left in the care of children, and have a water source there in the event that there is a big thing that happens,” Assistant Chief Division of Fire Prevention and Community Risk Reduction Sherman Smith said. “We care more about human lives than anything. A lot of times with the hands and the face, when people stand over the top of the fireworks and light them, there is a huge potential to be injured."
Unattended fireworks can also start a fire.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.
