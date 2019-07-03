Police: Woman raped in Clifton gaslight distict

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a rape in Clifton's gaslight district, police said.
18-year-old Keesean Savage of Clifton is charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, all felonies, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Police reported Savage grabbed a woman around the neck before he forced her to the ground and attacked her at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Savage is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $600,000 bond awaiting trial
