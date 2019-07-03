Private island used to promote Fyre Festival on sale for $11.8 million

(WAFB) - If you didn’t get a ticket to the infamous Fyre Festival, or if you did and felt like you didn’t get your money’s worth (for some reason), you can now own a pricey piece of festival history - the island used to promote the “luxury” music experience.
Private island Saddle Back Cay was used in the promotional video for the festival, which featured supermodels including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner and was widely distributed on social media. Although it was used to promote Fyre Festival, the 35-acre island that’s up for sale isn’t the one that actually hosted the event.
Pitched to potential owners as an “iconic private island,” Saddle Back Cay is listed at $11.8 million. Located in Exuma, Bahamas, the island boasts seven beaches, a main house and several smaller cottages, and “compelling views over one of the best seascapes in the world,” according to the realtor listing.
The incredibly private island is only accessible by boat.
Fyre Festival, which took place in 2017, was publicized as a high-end music festival in the Bahamas. It was put together by Fyre Media, which was co-founded by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, but came under fire for failing to deliver the experience that was promised.
Tickets to Fyre Festival were sold at up to $49,000 per person, with the most expensive passes promising round-trip flights from Miami, performances from high-profile artists, backstage access, and a dinner with a performer.
The ad promised a luxury musical festival, with text flashing on the screen over appealing shots from the paradise reading “two transformative weekends ... an immersive music festival ... on a remote and private island in The Exumas ... the best in food, art, music and adventure.”
However, festival goers were left disappointed when it turned out their “luxury” experience consisted of pop-up tents, band cancellations and a lack of working bathrooms, with the private island ill-equipped to hold the event.
After the festival, organizers issued an apology on the event’s website, saying: “Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests.”
In October, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud and ordered to surrender $26 million. Prior to his sentencing, a Manhattan federal judge called the festival founder a “danger in a non-violent sense to the community.”
