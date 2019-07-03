Scattered Heavy Thunderstorms with Drenching Downpours

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Right on time around 1PM showers and thunderstorms began to pop around the Tristate. SPC says there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms with wind gusts to 60 mph, some hail and heavy rain into mid evening, then the activity will decrease.
Over the next five days many locations will not see much rain. But each day, rain and scattered thunderstorms will be in the area and some spots will be a good soaking.
So, while we are not looking at a wash-out for the Fourth of July, we will have late day and early evening thunder chances.
Much of the rain and thunder should taper by the start of fireworks.
This streak will come to an end Monday with lower humidity and dry weather to start next week.
