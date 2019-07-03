2 people shot at California mall, police say

(Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of shots being fired at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California.
The shooting caused panic at the mall and the closure of a nearby train station.
KGO-TV reports that four people had been wounded, according to officials, who said two juveniles were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said it appears both gunshot victims are stable.
KPIX reports at least two had been shot and injured, and two others had been wounded, but were treated and released.
Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to have been a random act, but instead there could have been two separate shooters aiming at each other or another target.
Authorities are currently looking for two male suspects, according to KGO-TV.
