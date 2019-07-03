Sycamore Twp gas station worker assaulted trying to stop customer stealing beer

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an employee at the BP gas station in Sycamore Township trying to stop him from stealing a case of beer, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A male customer entered the business and took a case of beer without paying, said David Daugherty, sheriff’s spokesman.
The clerk followed him outside, confronted him and was struck in the face with a closed fist, he said.
No weapon was implied.
The employee, also a male, suffered facial injuries, sheriff’s officials said.
An ambulance responded, and the worker was checked out, but no one went to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is described as in his 30s and 5′ 8 to 6′ tall with short-cut hair, a white shirt and black pants.
He was last seen as the passenger in a gray four-door pickup truck fleeing northbound on Kenwood Road.
