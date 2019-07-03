VIDEO: man breaks into smoke shop, steals several items

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are on the lookout for the person who broke into a smoke shop in Mt. Washington Tuesday.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Beechmont Avenue at the I.M. Dazed Smoke Shop which has only been open for about 2 months, police say.
The owners say they were alerted by their security system that someone might be in their store, they say they quickly learned there was and it was all caught on surveillance video.
After multiple attempts to get inside the smoke shop using a brick, the man eventually made his way inside.
The owners say he then proceeded to grab nearly anything he could get his hands on, stealing about $200 dollars worth of stuff in a trash bag before he made his escape.
“He was in and out of here in 2 minutes,” - I.M. Dazed Owner Isaac Shalash said.
They say the alarm was likely going off inside the shop the entire time.
Shalash says he made it to the smoke shop around 4:15 a.m., along with police who were called to the scene.
“I still haven’t slept because I am thinking about all of this stuff that have to re fix and all of the stuff I have to put back on the shelves,” Shalash said. “What’s upsetting me is that he broke our window which is probably going to cost more than what he stole.”
The man left behind the bricks he used to get in.
The owners at the smoke shop also say Young’s Kitchen, which is right next door, was broken into on the same night.
This was just about 2 hours before the smoke shop was messed with.
Some quarters were taken from inside there we’re told.
The owners at the smoke shop say police told them they have a pretty good idea who is behind all of this.
