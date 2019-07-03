WATCH LIVE: Wagner mother makes 1st court appearance in 4 months for Pike County massacre

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Angela Wagner is scheduled to make her first court appearance in nearly four month Wednesday afternoon.
The last time she appeared in a Pike County courtroom was March 20.
She was scheduled to be in court in May, but that hearing was continued until July 3.
During her court appearance in March, court was delayed for about an hour and half leading to speculation that something significant was being discussed in the judge’s chambers.
Angela Wagner, 48, has filed 49 motions with the court, all of a non-substantive nature, according to the judge. It appears everything was worked out behind the scenes as the judge ruled that it was premature to hear the motions March 20 because discovery of evidence is not yet complete.
Wagner, her husband and two sons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Angela Wagner, Billy Wagner, 47, and their sons Edward “Jake," 26, and George IV, 27, are charged with aggravated murder and face the possibility of the death penalty.
All have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond at separate Ohio jails.
Angela’s mother Rita Newcomb, 65, is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice.
Newcomb’s trial was originally scheduled to begin July 8, but her final pretrial hearing was continued on June 14.
She will now have her final pretrial hearing July 25 and stand trial October 21.
The state recently dropped all charges against Billy Wagner’s mother Fredericka Wagner, 76, who was scheduled to stand trial July 29.
She was also charged with perjury and obstruction of justice.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa did not want to comment after the charges were dismissed against the 76-year-old grandmother so we may never know whether or not the prosecution believed they had enough evidence to convict Wagner.
The victims were family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
The Rhodens were found in four separate trailers at two locations near Piketon the morning of April 22, 2016.
The slayings are considered the state’s most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants, officials said.
Authorities have referred to the case as a puzzle with a possible motive of a heated custody battle over a toddler, Sophia Wagner, who is now 5 years old. She is the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hannah Rhoden.
