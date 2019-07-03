Whitney/Strong to host event on anniversary of 5/3 shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Whitney Strong foundation has announced it will host an event on the same day as the 5/3 shooting anniversary.
Back in September, a man opened fire killing three people in the lobby of the 5/3 headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.
Whitney Austin was hit 12 times.
The “Night for Life” event is focusing on unifying the community and reducing gun deaths across the country.
It’s happening in Louisville at the Muhammad Ali Center on Sept. 6. For more information, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.