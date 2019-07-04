Flag torn down outside of Milford business

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Milford business owner was frustrated to find her American flag had been torn down early Wednesday morning.
“My next door neighbor Bill, at the lamp shop, came in the back door and he said ‘have you noticed’,” Scintilla on Main owner Cathy Daniels said. “About that time I turned around and noticed that our flag was gone. He said somebody came through and tore down our flags and left them on the ground.”
A report has been filed with the Milford Police Department who his looking into the vandalism along Main Street.
"Nothing ever happens, I've lived here my whole life," Daniels said. "It's really unusual for something like that to happen."
The vandalism on the stores patriotic symbol takes place just one day before the Fourth of July.
“At first I thought it was a drunk that did it but then you think ‘why only the american flags’,” Daniels said. “There are other things out there that they could have done that they didn’t.”
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.