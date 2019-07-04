Happy Independence Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - High temperatures today will close in on 90° with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. The heat index will be in the low 90s in most locations.
Once again however, lacking a front or an upper-level disturbance that is, any real trigger, any thunder activity will be hit and miss and it is looking like more miss than hit. By fireworks time the showers should be gone.
Rainfall under any of these storms maybe heavy in this soupy air mass. We are stuck with sticky through the weekend.
Afternoon highs into the weekend will remain in the mid to upper 80s with chances for rain and thunder each day…pretty typical stuff for Cincinnati in early July.
By the start of the upcoming week, drier high pressure will move in with slightly lower dew points and slightly cooler temps.
