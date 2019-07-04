Hot and humid with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - We can expect another hot and humid day Thursday with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.
Once again however, lacking any real trigger, any thunder activity will be somewhat hit and miss.
Rainfall under any of these storms will be heavy in this soupy air mass.
Over the next several days the atmosphere will not undergo any significant changes.
Afternoon highs into the weekend will remain in the mid to upper 80s with chances for rain and thunder each day…pretty typical stuff for Cincinnati in early July.
By the start of the upcoming week, drier high pressure will move in with slightly lower dew points and slightly cooler temps.
