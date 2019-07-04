Naked, ‘gravely ill’ man found near JACK Casino

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating how a man ended up naked outside JACK Casino downtown Thursday morning.
Lt. Steve Saunders says police believe the man is in his 30s and was found on Gilbert Avenue.
He says when officers arrived on the scene, the man had no clothes and was ‘down.’
Saunders says the man is not dead, but is ‘gravely ill.’ He says no missing persons report was filed Thursday and there is no evidence of drugs.
The man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital.
No further details about the man, where he came from, or what happened to him have been released.
