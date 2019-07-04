Shelter in place alert: NKY road shut down due to police activity

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - An incident involving police shut down a northern Kentucky road late Thursday morning.
Linden Street in Ludlow is closed with crime scene tape crossing the street.
A neighbor of the home police are surrounding tells FOX19 NOW that a man is holding his brother-in-law hostage at gunpoint. Police have not confirmed that report.
Park Hills police vehicles can be seen responding to the incident.
A FOX19 NOW viewer sent us a picture of the shelter-in-place advisory that they received.
It’s unknown what caused the street to be shut down or how long it will be closed.
