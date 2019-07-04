Reds take series over Brewers, inch closer to first place

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Reds all-star pitcher Luis Castillo gave up one hit and struck out nine in the Reds 1-0 win over the division-leading Brewers to win the four-game series and move to 3.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.
Reds pitching has recorded 23 straight innings of shutout baseball for the first time since 2013, the last season the Reds made the playoffs.
“He was outstanding,” said manager David Bell of Castillo, who pitched 7 2/3 innings. “To limit the scoring like (we) did, that was clearly the story today.”
Raisel Iglesias picked up his 16th save of the season and Yasiel Puig drove in the only run of the game with an RBI infield single in the first inning.
The Reds (41-44) have won back-to-back series over the division leaders in the NL Central, taking five of seven from the Cubs and Brewers.
“I think this is what we all expected,” said Jesse Winker, who went 3-for-3 with a double in the win. “We’re a good team. I feel like we’re just getting started here. It’s going to be a big second half. Look out.”
“We had a team meeting before the homestand and set some goals,” said reliever David Hernandez of the Reds being 3.5 games out of first. “We’re close. We know we belong. We feel like it’s going to be a tight race to the finish (in the division).”
“That’s the stat that counts - the standings. We do watch them," said David Bell. “That’s the whole point of what we do. We also have to do a good job as a team to stay in the moment. We have a long way to go, but we really like how our team is playing together and competing. It’s fun.”
The Reds have Friday off before hosting the Indians on Saturday and Sunday for their final two games before the all-star break.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.