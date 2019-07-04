Shots fired by police on Bramble Avenue

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police District Two officers are on the scene of an incident where shots were fired by officers.
Police said at 10:34 a.m. that the shooting happened on Bramble Avenue.
An area inside Bramble park is surrounded by crime scene tape.
Lt. Steve Saunders says he cannot say how many officers are involved but one suspect was taken to the hospital.
It is unknown the extent of the suspect’s injuries.
It appears evidence markers are on the ground near a CPD cruiser.
Officials say Bramble is closed between Homer and Settle avenues.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for the latest details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.