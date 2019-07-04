Woman searching for driver involved in Symmes Twp. hit-and-run

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A hit-and-run left a woman without a car and with an injury in Symmes Township, which is why she is now on a mission to find the driver who left the scene.
Stephanie Laux said she was sitting in her car at a light at Waterstone Boulevard and Fields Ertel Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday when someone rammed into the back of her vehicle.
“It hit me, which made me run into the person in front of me,” said Laux.
The car hit hers so hard that Laux said she injured her head and her vehicle is totaled. While Laux was calling 911, she said the man behind the wheel of the car that struck hers took off. She suspects the driver may have been distracted when it happened.
“He was trying to prevent himself from getting into trouble, but I hope he gets into even more trouble now for doing that,” said Laux.
Laux believes that the vehicle was a white or silver car with Florida license plates. Laux said that hit and runs seem all too common, so she is going the extra mile when it comes to her case.
She is calling rental car companies and car dealerships and looking for possible camera footage. She also took her plea to social media.
“Let them know the situation, if anyone turns in a damaged car, to contact me. I gave them a description of what the car may look like,” said Laux.
Laux is asking any possible witnesses to come forward so she can find out who hit her and why.
She said that Symmes Township investigators are looking into it.
“Hoping getting that information out there on social media, somebody has some kind of connection or some kind of lead to the person,” said Laux.
Laux said the incident happened so quickly, she wasn’t able to get the license plate number.
If you have any information, contact Symmes Township investigators.
