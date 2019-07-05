Madisonville man with knife shot by officer called 911 himself, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The man wielding a knife who was shot by Cincinnati police in a Madisonvile park Thursday called police himself, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said during a press conference Friday.
Isaac said police received a call around 10:20 a.m. from Devin Johnson, 23, saying there was a man in Bramble Park who was acting ‘wild and going crazy with a knife.’
He says Johnson gave a description of himself to officers as well as his name and phone number as a 911 caller to dispatchers.
Officers Albert Brown and Kevin Brown arrived at the park and found Johnson walking toward them with an 11-inch ‘butcher-style knife’ -that had a seven-inch blade.
Isaac said both officers yelled out commands for Johnson to stop and drop the knife, but police say Johnson continued walking ‘deliberately’ toward them while they backed up.
He says Officer Albert Brown shot Johnson three times and when he fell to the ground, Officer Kevin Johnson kicked the knife out of reach and performed chest compression until medics arrived.
Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had multiple surgeries.
Both Officer Browns are longtime members of the Cincinnati Police Department.
Officer Albert Brown has been an officer with the department since November 1993 and is with District Two and the Neighborhood Liaison Unit.
Officer Kevin Brown has been with the department since 1995 and is a District Two patrol officer.
In June, Officer Kevin Brown was cleared by an independent arbitrator who found no excessive use of force from when he used his Taser on an 11-year-old who was shoplifting and ignored commands in 2018.
Isaac said Johnson is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Johnson has no criminal record, but police believe he has a history of mental health issues. Isaac did not elaborate what kind of mental health problems Johnson may have out of respect for his family, he says.
Isaac says he reviewed the body camera footage of the shooting and believes both officers acted reasonably and used necessary force.
The investigation is ongoing.
