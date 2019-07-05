Dash cam video shows I-71 police chase that ended in crash in Clinton County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Montgomery Police Department has released dash camera video of a police pursuit which started on I-71 in Hamilton County and ended in Clinton County.
Police confirm they attempted to initiate a traffic stop for an equipment violation and the registered owner of the vehicle’s license had been suspended.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle just after 5:00 p.m. on July 4. Once police activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle did not stop for patrols.
The vehicle exited the highway and the driver of the vehicle, Quintavious Banks, jumped out of the moving SUV in front of Harper’s Point Shopping Center. When Banks jumped out of the vehicle, police say, one of the passengers hopped in the drivers seat and continued to flee from officers.
The new driver of the vehicle led police on a pursuit up I-71.
Patrols from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all assisted in the chase.
In a news release, the Montgomery Police Department describes the final moments of the chase: “While on 71, stop-sticks were deployed near State Route 48, which disabled the front passenger tire. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the 50 mile post in Clinton County, and then came to rest on the slow speed shoulder, at which time the passenger and the driver fled the vehicle into a nearby wooded area. There were no injuries reported at the crash scene, and both unidentified, fleeing suspects remain at large.”
Three guns were recovered from the vehicle. One of the handguns recovered was stolen during a burglary in the Columbus area.
Anyone with information on the men who fled the SUV is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Montgomery Police Department.
