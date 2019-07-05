Dash cam video shows I-71 police chase that ended in crash in Clinton County

In a news release, the Montgomery Police Department describes the final moments of the chase: “While on 71, stop-sticks were deployed near State Route 48, which disabled the front passenger tire. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the 50 mile post in Clinton County, and then came to rest on the slow speed shoulder, at which time the passenger and the driver fled the vehicle into a nearby wooded area. There were no injuries reported at the crash scene, and both unidentified, fleeing suspects remain at large.”