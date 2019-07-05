‘Donut Boy’ thanks Tri-State police officers with tasty treat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An 11-year-old boy is traveling the country to thank police officers with, you guessed it, donuts.
Tyler Carach is a Florida native but on Friday, he was here in the Tri-State thanking officers by serving them the tasty treat with the help of Bonnie Lynn Bakery.
Carach visited police in Blue Ash, Sharonville and Montgomery serving over 550 donuts total.
This is all part of “I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop, inc,” Carach’s campaign to thank men and women in law enforcement.
The campaign started in 2016 when Carach saw four deputies in a Florida store and used his allowance to buy mini donuts for them.
Now, in 2019, Carach has traveled to 47 states and delivered almost 90,000 donuts to members of law enforcement, he says.
He first came to Ohio last year when he served donuts to Cincinnati police officers.
You can follow Carach’s mission to thank as many police officers as possible across the country here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.