A Few More Showers and Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Once again, we start the morning on a dry note.
Mostly clear skies have allowed for the formation of patchy fog.
Low temps will settle into the upper 60s and low 70s.
As has been the case for the last several days, we have no “real” trigger in the atmosphere to spark showers and thunderstorms.
Any activity will be driven by heat and humidity. Again, this is pretty typical stuff for the Midwest in July.
A cold front will approach on Saturday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Behind this front we will see slightly cooler air and much less humidity to start the upcoming week.
